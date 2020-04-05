, Helen Anne Smulson
-January 8, 1934 - March 30, 2020
Helen Smulson, of Modesto, left us Monday March 30th. On her late daughters 60th birthday. Helen was 86 years old. Helen was born in Oceanside CA to Beatrice and George Flood. Helen graduated Colton High School, and then married the love of her life Harry, on December 29th, 1952. Helen and Harry were blessedwith 60+ years of marriage together, and had 3 sons and 1 daughter. The family moved from Michigan and settled in Turlock. Harry and Helen started their own business "Annie's Animal Kingdom," Helen was also a talk show host for KTRB radio, known as "Helen Holliday,", In 1990 She and Harry opened "The Insurance School of the Central Valley," and taught hundreds of student to pass their Life and Proprty Insurence exams. Helen will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. . She is survived by her brother George and her three sons, Hal, Hugh and Hans. Helen was blessed with 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grand children. A grave side service will take place at Turlock Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 7th at 10:00 AM. guest book at Legacy.com where family and friends can share memories of loved ones.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 5, 2020