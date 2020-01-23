Helen Sue Baroni
April 29, 1942 - January 17, 2020
Helen, age 77, went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020 in Modesto, Ca. She was born in Trenton, MO to Melvin and Effie Orndorff. After moving to the Fresno, Ca in the mid 50's, she met the love of her life, Richard Baroni. They married on November 25, 1960. They moved to Sacramento in 1962, and settled in Modesto in 1970. Helen was a homemaker, raised 5 children and worked in the inventory business during her lifetime. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, crafting, camping, and traveling to the coast and Lake Tahoe. Helen is survived by her husband Richard, her sister Karen Gilliam (Ed) of Fresno, CA; children Val Baroni (Valerie), Greg Baroni (Candace), Christina Mitchell (Larry), Elizabeth Baroni-Rodriguez (Chris) all of Modesto, and Cathy Pinheiro (Terry) of Escalon, CA; grandchildren Matt Pinheiro (Kendall), Michael and Ashley Pinheiro, Richard A. and Desiree Baroni, Cierra and LaRaey Mitchell, Logan and Noelle Rodriguez; great grandchildren Blake and Lauren Pinheiro; and numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9am to 12pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, in Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 23, 2020