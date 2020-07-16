Helen Jane Boyes WislerNov. 23, 1920 - July 13, 2020Helen Jane Boyes was born November 23, 1920, in Boise, ID, the only child of Smith Earle Boyes and Helen Ketchen Boyes. Her entire childhood and education were spent in Caldwell, ID, graduating from the College of Idaho with a degree in music. She taught primary grades in Cambridge, ID, at Cole School outside of Boise, ID, and in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.Helen married Gene C. Wisler, a fellow music student, August 20, 1944. Following the path of his education and employment, they resided at various times in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; San Jose and Sonora, CA; Minneapolis, MN; Los Angeles, CA; Eugene, OR; Caldwell, ID; and Daly City, CA, settling in Turlock in 1963. At each location Helen became involved in church, civic, and family activities.Travel was a priority for Helen and her family. Many summers were spent exploring the National Parks and historic and musical locations in the United States and Canada. Much to her delight, Helen and her family were able to spend one summer traveling throughout Europe, where she visited the town of her ancestors, Loanhead, Scotland.Locally, she has been active in the First Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women, CSUS Faculty Wives, P.E.O. Chapter BY, women's and couples' bridge clubs, and volunteering for Elness Birthday Parties and Daily Bread.Helen is survived by her daughters, Kay (David) Wallace and Jeannie Staley; grandchildren Megan (Chris) McGowan, Caroline (Carl) Stenzel, Eric (Lacy) Wallace, Zachary Staley, and Rebecca Staley; great-grandchildren Zachary Jr., Alisa, Bethany, Madison, Caleb, and Natalie Staley; Aria, Tiersa Rose, Kassia, and Daniel Stenzel; and Edison, Eleanor, and Rosalie Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death in 1986 by her husband, Gene Wisler.A graveside service will be held at Turlock Memorial Park on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA. Unlimited attendance. Face masks required.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be addressed to the First Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Berkeley Ave., Turlock, CA 95382 or P.E.O. Chapter BY, 1600 N. Berkeley Ave., Turlock, CA 95382.