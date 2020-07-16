1/1
Helen Wisler
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Jane Boyes Wisler
Nov. 23, 1920 - July 13, 2020
Helen Jane Boyes was born November 23, 1920, in Boise, ID, the only child of Smith Earle Boyes and Helen Ketchen Boyes. Her entire childhood and education were spent in Caldwell, ID, graduating from the College of Idaho with a degree in music. She taught primary grades in Cambridge, ID, at Cole School outside of Boise, ID, and in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.
Helen married Gene C. Wisler, a fellow music student, August 20, 1944. Following the path of his education and employment, they resided at various times in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; San Jose and Sonora, CA; Minneapolis, MN; Los Angeles, CA; Eugene, OR; Caldwell, ID; and Daly City, CA, settling in Turlock in 1963. At each location Helen became involved in church, civic, and family activities.
Travel was a priority for Helen and her family. Many summers were spent exploring the National Parks and historic and musical locations in the United States and Canada. Much to her delight, Helen and her family were able to spend one summer traveling throughout Europe, where she visited the town of her ancestors, Loanhead, Scotland.
Locally, she has been active in the First Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women, CSUS Faculty Wives, P.E.O. Chapter BY, women's and couples' bridge clubs, and volunteering for Elness Birthday Parties and Daily Bread.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Kay (David) Wallace and Jeannie Staley; grandchildren Megan (Chris) McGowan, Caroline (Carl) Stenzel, Eric (Lacy) Wallace, Zachary Staley, and Rebecca Staley; great-grandchildren Zachary Jr., Alisa, Bethany, Madison, Caleb, and Natalie Staley; Aria, Tiersa Rose, Kassia, and Daniel Stenzel; and Edison, Eleanor, and Rosalie Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death in 1986 by her husband, Gene Wisler.
A graveside service will be held at Turlock Memorial Park on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA. Unlimited attendance. Face masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be addressed to the First Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Berkeley Ave., Turlock, CA 95382 or P.E.O. Chapter BY, 1600 N. Berkeley Ave., Turlock, CA 95382.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved