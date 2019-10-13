Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helyn Marie Vescere. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles 370 Linden Ave Gustine , CA View Map Send Flowers Rosary 7:00 PM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles 370 Linden Ave Gustine , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles 370 Linden Ave Gustine , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helyn Bettencourt Vescere

Mar 13, 1924-Oct 4, 2019

Helyn Marie Vescere passed away on October 4th at the age of 95 at the home of her daughter after a long illness.

Helyn was born to Manuel Vitorino Bettencourt and Fannie (Gregorio) Bettencourt on March 13, 1924 on her paternal Grandfathers Dairy and delivered by her maternal Grandmother. She often spoke about her early childhood being raised there on the dairy in Crows Landing surrounded by her parents, grandparents and uncles who all lived on the ranch.

Helyn attended Bonita Elementary in Crows Landing and was an Orestimba High School Graduate, class of 1942.

After graduation Helyn worked at Miners Market in Crows Landing where her ability to speak, read and write in Portuguese became an asset. She also worked for five years at "The Hub" as a translator.

In 1943 she met a young sailor named Jim Vescere. He was an Italian-American from Massachusetts who was stationed at the Crows Landing Naval Air Base. On January 7, 1944 Helyn married Jim and had two children; Mary Margaret born in 1949 and Victor Vincent born in 1956.

While her children were in school Helyn worked at Bonita Elementary as a cook where all the children started calling her Meena because her Niece and Nephews who were also students there had given her that name. She later worked at Westside Hospital as the cook, where once again her native language of Portuguese offered her the opportunity to translate for others.

She was raised to be extremely proud of her Portuguese heritage, so when her husband Jim was asked in 1965 to cook the Sopas for the Crows Landing Pentecost she was elated to help. For 35 years Jim and Helyn continued to cook Sopas for many Portuguese Celebrations throughout the Valley and made countless friends along the way. After Jim's passing in 2000 she continued helping prepare the Sopas with their dear friends, Steve and Carol Olson who had taken over for Jim. There was no place she loved more than sitting in the Halls between feedings to reminisce about the old days, telling stories and jokes. She truly enjoyed all the friends she made while cooking for the Festas.

She loved spending time with her cousins, especially Rosemary Russell her beloved Bingo partner. She spent her 90th birthday at Black Oak Casino, where she played her favorite slot machine, Wheel of Fortune.

She loved to fish, whether that be at the Mud Canal, Oak Flat Road or fishing off the rocks with her brothers in the Monterey Bay, a favorite family spot.

She was a Pink Lady volunteer at Brandel Manor Turlock. She was also a member of many Portuguese Fraternal Organizations, a past committee member of Stevinson Pentecost, St. Anthony Festa Patterson, a parishioner of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and Altar Society Member. She was also a parishioner at Sacred Heart Parish in Patterson, Our Lady of the Assumption in Turlock and a member of Our Lady of Miracles Society.

She is survived by her daughter Mary Margaret (Dennis) Zontine of Turlock, CA, Granddaughter Melissa (Jim) Ventura of Gustine, CA and Granddaughter Michelle (Veronica)Ceniceros of Hughson, CA. Great Grandchildren Nick, Natalie and Luke Ventura and Juliana and Maddox Ceniceros. Sister in law Julie Bettencourt of Turlock, brother in law Libro Vescere of Shrewsbury, MA and many nieces, nephews and cousins and caregiver Andreia Miranda. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Jim Vescere, her son Victor Vescere, parents Manuel and Fannie Bettencourt, brothers Manuel "Birdie" Bettencourt and Steve Bettencourt, two infant sisters Mariann and Sylvia Bettencourt and a beloved niece Cindy Pimentel.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 17th, at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, 370 Linden Ave Gustine CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Friday October 18th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School 370 Linden Ave Gustine, CA 95322.

www.cvobituaries.com





