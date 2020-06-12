Henry Ahlstrand
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry L. Ahlstrand
Sep. 1929 - Jun. 2020
Henry L. Ahlstrand passed peacfully on June 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Born and raised in Kinsburg, CA, he was the third child to John and Hannah Ahlstrand. Henry graduated from Kingsburg High and shortly thereafter enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict for a four-year tour of duty. He married his first wife and started a family, which eventually grew to include three children. Following the service, he enrolled at Fresno State and graduated with a BS in Horticulture. He worked for the USDA as a Production Inspector during school and for a period after graduation. He subsequently worked for Tri-Valley Growers as a Quality Control Manager, retiring from that position after 30 years. During his career, Henry also farmed 40 acres of grapes and later walnuts in the Hughson area. At age 85 he retired from farming, sold the acerage, and moved to Tracy.
Henry is survived and missed by his second wife, two daughters, one son, and two grandsons. He will be interred in his hometown of Kingsburg. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are suggested to Hope Hospice located at 6377 Clark Ave. Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568 or to a charity of your choice. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved