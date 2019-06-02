Henry "Hank" Hoffman, Jr
Dec 23, 1942 - May 27, 2019
On May 27, 2019, Henry "Hank" Hoffman, Jr, passed away at the age of 76.
Hank was known for his big smile and hearty laugh. He enjoyed his big family and his circle of friends, especially his girlfriend, Cindy Patrick.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Polly, and brothers Neil and Jim. He is survived by his four sisters, Corrie Shore, Toni Porter, Mary Ann Fisher (John), and Ann Marie Keane (Danny), and many nieces and nephews.
Hank will forever live on in all the hearts that loved him.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5th, at 10:00am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale. Burial will follow at Oakdale Citizen's Cemetery. A reception will be held at St. Mary's church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Helping Hands, payable to YLI, PO Box 970, Oakdale, CA 95361.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 2, 2019