Henry A. Limon,
July 15, 1928 - December 3, 2019
Henry (Hank) died suddenly but peacefully at his home with his family beside him. Hank was born in Oakland, CA. to Augustine & Frances Limon. He was second to the youngest of 10 siblings. Hank is proceeded in death by his parents & siblings except his older brother Frank (sister-in-law Edith). He leaves behind his loving wife Mary of 57 ½ years, his son Nico Limon of Alaska, daughters Cristina & Valerie, his grandchildren Jennifer, Michelle, Eric, Geno, Ariana Limon, & Nicholas Webb, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, many nieces, nephews & friends that really loved him. Hank was a member of local 70 teamster, warehousemen & iron worker. He took so much pride in his home, spending endless hours working in his back yard where they'd host countless parties, listening to his favorite music and dancing. Henry was one of a kind, he will be greatly missed.Services for will be held, December 20, 2019, at 9:30a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd., Modesto, with a reception to follow at the Fr. O'Hare hall located behind the church.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019