Henry Perry Jr.
1928 - 2020
, Henry Perry, Jr. (Tex)
03/28/28-08/21/20
Henry Perry, Jr. (Tex) was born to Henry and Obera Perry in Hagerman, N.M., on March 28,1928. He entered eternal rest on August 21,2020 at he age of 92. He began his life as a cowboy at the age of 13 for the Diamond A Ranch in New Mexico. He worked there until the age of 18. In 1944, he helped his parents move all of his siblings to Waterford, California. He was a life long cattle rancher. He was also a truck driver many years. He particiapted in the sport of Cattle Pinning and was the world champion for many years along with his partners, Ron Painter and Laverne Silva. He was the proud father of Lorena Perry and Marla Perry (Modesto).
He was proceeded in death his parents, Henry and Obera, daughter Lorena, sisters Mildred Finch, Mozelle MIller, Irma Jean Perry, and brother Thomas Perry.
He is survived by daughter Marla Perry, sisters Wanda Hensley(Modesto), Myrna Stine(Waterford), Betty Bakker(Fallon,NV.), Peggy Peterson(Modesto), and Mary Stanley(Prunedale). Additionally, he is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 9/01/20 at 10:30 am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson. Facemask will be required of all in attendence
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
