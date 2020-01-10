Henry Walter Robinson
December 28, 1951- December 13, 2019
Henry Walter Robinson, age 67, tripped over a black cat and fell to his untimely demise on Friday, the 13th of December at his home in Downtown Sacramento. He was born on December 28th, 1951 in Ceres, California to Mary and Otto Robinson. The youngest of 6, Henry had brothers Gary and Doyle, and sisters Brenda, Barbara, and Margaret. He was married to Janet Crow for 23 years, and they remained the best of friends. He is survived by his 3 grown children—Erin, Steve, and Spencer. He leaves behind a rich legacy of larger than life stories, dozens of powerful songs, and hundreds of hand-carved wooden birds. Those whose lives were touched by the old man are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at the Folsom Veterans Hall on Sunday, January 12th from 2pm until the bar runs out of booze to sell. There will additionally be a tribute to his art and music at Center Seven in Sacramento on January 11th at 6:30pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 10, 2020