Viewing 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Old German Baptist Brethren Church 2866 West Rumble Road Modesto , CA Funeral service 3:00 PM Old German Baptist Brethren Church 2866 West Rumble Road Modesto , CA

Herbert E. Bauman

March 11, 1929 - October 15, 2019

Herbert Ephraim Bauman was born as the youngest of four children to Otto Leroy and Carrie (Marconett) Bauman on March 11, 1929, at their home in the Wood Colony area west of Modesto CA. He passed away peacefully at his son's home in Modesto, with his granddaughter Julie at his side, on October 15, 2019, at the age of 90 years, 7 months, and 4 days.

Herbert grew up on farms in the Salida area, and graduated from Modesto High School in 1948. His mother died from pneumonia when he was 13 years old, just a short time before Penicillin became available, and his father died when he was 21.

Herbert was baptized into Jesus Christ on June 29, 1947, becoming a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren, where he remained a life-long member of Modesto District. Herbert married Nancy Carol Landes, daughter of Ralph and Myrtle (Denlinger) Landes, on July 30, 1955, at the home of the bride's parents on Beckwith. Their home was blessed with two sons and one daughter: Loren, Wanda, and Wesley.

Herbert was a kind, gentle, and unassuming man, who quietly lived out his faith in God. He lived in Stanislaus County almost all of his life. He worked diligently in construction, poultry, and janitorial jobs to provide for his family. Herbert retired from active employment at Modesto City Schools in 1984 because of failing eyesight.

Herbert is survived by his faithful wife Nancy, son Loren (wife Joyce) of Danville CA, and son Wesley (wife Kimberly) of Modesto, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, his daughter Wanda, his wife's parents, young brother Herman, brother Carl, sister Ellen

The family would like to thank caretaker Mary Anne Barton for her dedicated service to Herbert over the years of his illness, as well as the many kind medical professionals who treated him. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Brethren Heritage School, 3549 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto 95358, or Community Hospice.

Funeral services to be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 3:00 PM at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 2866 West Rumble Road, Modesto. Viewing at the same location on Sunday, October 20, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM.

