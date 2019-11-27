Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Griess. View Sign Service Information Cherokee Memorial Park 14165 N. Beckman Rd Lodi , CA 95240 (209)-334-9613 Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Walter Griess

July 18, 1928 - Nov 20, 2019

Herbert "Herb" Walter Griess, 91, went on to his reward Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019 while residing at Saint Francis Assisted Care in Turlock, California. His wife and three of his children were at his side. He endured a lengthy period of poor health and frequent hospital stays prior to his death.

Herb was born on July 18, 1928, in Tempe, Arizona, to William and Mary (Coffman) Griess. He grew up in the family home along with his brother, Robert, and sisters, Mildred and Martha, all of whom died previously. In his early years he worked in the family citrus orchard, which is where he met his future wife, Nancy. Together they started their family in the Phoenix area, with Linda, Kerry and Carolyn being born there. Herb built the family's home in Phoenix with his own hands. During this time Herb worked at a local hardware store. In the late 50s he had a desire to get back into farming. After visiting several areas, including parts of Canada, he settled the family near Modesto. Here, in the valley, he tried growing a variety of crops, eventually deciding on almonds as his preference. Herb and Nancy's fourth child, Jeffrey, was born in Modesto. In addition to being a farmer, Herb was employed by the Modesto City Schools as a custodian, from which he retired at the age of 56. In his later years he and Nancy lived in Lodi and Turlock after selling their farm.

Above all things Herb was a dedicated servant of the Lord. After Nancy taught him the gospel, he was baptized. He then helped teach his German immigrant grandfather, his parents, his sister Martha, and three of his children to become members of the church of Christ. He read and studied his Bible daily and was ready to discuss anything about the Good Book at anytime and any place. Herb also dedicated countless hours advocating on behalf of his daughter Carolyn, who has autism, sometimes consulting State Assemblyman John Thurman on her behalf.

Although Herb was a hard worker, he also found time for the activities he loved. Every chance he got he would take his boys fishing at lakes, rivers, or canals. He was also talented at working with wood. He restored many pieces of antique furniture. When it came to gardening, he had the proverbial green thumb, growing a large vegetable garden each year, while also maintaining fruit trees that grew abundant crops. He always shared what he harvested with others.

Herb will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 73 years, Nancy Griess, née Webb; children Linda Bryant (Mike) of Santa Maria, Kerry Griess of Ceres, Carolyn Griess of Nipomo, and Jeff Griess (Kim) of Sandy, Oregon; grandchildren Kevin, Matthew, Sarah, Stefanie, Stacie and Jeffrey; great-grandchildren Addison, Zachary, Natalie, Aidan, Andrew, Isabella and Alora; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service, officiated by George Garrison, was held at 11 A.M., Monday, November 25th at Cherokee Memorial Park's Chapel of Flowers in Lodi.

