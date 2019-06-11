, Herbert L Mein
March 6 1943- June 7 2019
In Loving Memory,, Herbert L. Mein passed on June 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dr. L.N Mein , one of fourteen children. Passed with his loving family by his side, Attended Modesto High. And retiring after 45 years with General Foods /Kraft Corp...He loved working on his home projects and traveling to China and Hawaii. and family gatherings. He was loved and will be greatly missed by our family,, many nieces. nephews. and great friends Viewing June 13 4-8pm Salas Brothers
.. Service June 14th 10:00 am-Noon Salas Brothers 419 Scenic Modesto, Calif www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 11, 2019