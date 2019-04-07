Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Herminio José Azevedo

March 19, 1941 - April 2, 2019

Herminio José Azevedo, age 78, of Turlock, CA passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born March 19, 1941 in Ribeira Seca, São Jorge, Açores to Felicidade Honoria Texeira and Manuel Faustino Azevedo.

Herminio is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Maria Fernanda Azevedo of Turlock; daughter Nivia Avila (Paul) of Turlock; daughter Dorete Azevedo-Sousa (Carlos) of Turlock; brother José Damarceno Azevedo of Hanford; his sisters Maria Evelinda Sousa, Maria Laurinda Gois, and Maria Delcina Casimiro all of Turlock; his grandchildren Felicia Morais, Taylor Cardoso, Jacob Avila, and Julia Avila; as well as his great-grandchild Benjamin Cardoso. Mr. Azevedo also leaves two brothers-in law and a sister-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins to honor his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicidade Honoria Texeira and Manuel Faustino Azevedo.

Herminio was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Turlock, CA.

A visitation for Mr. Herminio José Azevedo will be held from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, CA. Following the visitations, there will be a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church: 2602 S. Walnut Road, Turlock, CA.

A funeral mass will occur at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Turlock Memorial Park: 575 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock, CA.

Services for Herminio Azevedo are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Herminio José AzevedoMarch 19, 1941 - April 2, 2019Herminio José Azevedo, age 78, of Turlock, CA passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born March 19, 1941 in Ribeira Seca, São Jorge, Açores to Felicidade Honoria Texeira and Manuel Faustino Azevedo.Herminio is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Maria Fernanda Azevedo of Turlock; daughter Nivia Avila (Paul) of Turlock; daughter Dorete Azevedo-Sousa (Carlos) of Turlock; brother José Damarceno Azevedo of Hanford; his sisters Maria Evelinda Sousa, Maria Laurinda Gois, and Maria Delcina Casimiro all of Turlock; his grandchildren Felicia Morais, Taylor Cardoso, Jacob Avila, and Julia Avila; as well as his great-grandchild Benjamin Cardoso. Mr. Azevedo also leaves two brothers-in law and a sister-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins to honor his memory.He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicidade Honoria Texeira and Manuel Faustino Azevedo.Herminio was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Turlock, CA.A visitation for Mr. Herminio José Azevedo will be held from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, CA. Following the visitations, there will be a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church: 2602 S. Walnut Road, Turlock, CA.A funeral mass will occur at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Turlock Memorial Park: 575 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock, CA.Services for Herminio Azevedo are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, CA. Funeral Home Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service

286 West Main

Turlock , CA 953804814

(209) 634-4904 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close