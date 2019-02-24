Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Hilbert "Herb" Rangel

June 15, 1932 - February 15, 2019

Hilbert "Herb" Rangel passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 15, 2019 at the age of 86.

After serving in the US Navy, he met the love of his life, Deanna Nunn, while she was working as a car-hop at the old Hendy's Drive-in. Arriving in his 55' Chevy, he went back every day for a burger though it took her some time to realize he was only there to see her. They married in 1956, raising five children together.

He retired from Proctor and Gamble after 23 years where he never missed a day of work! He loved working in the yard from sunrise to sunset and helping all the elderly neighbors do things they couldn't do for themselves.

Family vacations meant being on the road by dawn, and if anyone had to use the restroom on the way, that required a couple of times around the block before finding his perfect parking spot. As kids married and grandchildren came, spending the night meant Grandpa always had their favorite donut waiting for them when they woke up. He and Deanna enjoyed several trips to Hawaii with Monterey being a favorite for the two of them as they entered their golden years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Deanna, and daughters Deb Tetz (Keith) of Fresno, Linda Anderson (Gino) of Ripon, Tami Wallenburg (Rick) of Turlock, and son Ken Rangel of Santa Clara. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by infant son Anthony Rangel and daughter Lori Rangel.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Turlock SDA Church located at 2400 N. Olive Ave., Turlock, followed by a dinner reception.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2019

