Hollis T. Cargill

Feb 17, 1925 - Jul 15, 2019

At the age of 94, Hollis Cargill went to be with his Lord and Savior early on July 15, 2019 in Community Hospice, Hughson, California. Hollis was born in Quillen, Texas on February 17, 1925. He was the second of seven children born to Henry and Birdie Cargill. He came from humble beginnings, and with his penchant for frugality knew the value of a dollar. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen and their son Randy. Hollis is survived by their three children Rick Cargill, Rod Cargill and Rhonda Frazier, all of whom reside locally, as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was a humble and dedicated Christian and an active member of Waterford Assembly of God church for 74 years. Hollis's life was a godly example of being faithfully devoted to serving God through ministries at the church that included not only teaching Sunday School for a time, but also serving as Sunday School Superintendent and serving on the Church Board for many years. His wisdom and insights, including his friendliness and gift of storytelling, were sought after by the church community, family and friends.

His passion for hunting was legendary and he never had a more loyal friend than his hunting buddy, Buck Hudson. Corporal Hollis T. Cargill served his country honorably in the Army Air Corps 757th Bombardment Squadron 459th Bombardment Group during

Hollis is lovingly remembered by his family as a "go to" dad, always willing and eager to help with any project you might bring to him, turning it into a teachable moment. His generosity was boundless when sharing the bounty of oranges, tomatoes, peaches and the like that grew on the ranch. Hollis's love of hunting was a family affair, even being passed down to great grandchildren. He dearly loved being in the mountains and watching the majesty of early morning sunrises over the Dardanelles Cone Mountain. He was a family man, frugal yet often generous, uncommonly wise at bargaining when making a deal, and unwavering in walking out an abiding faith in God. Hollis was deeply loved by immediate family as well as his extended family and friends. He will be dearly missed by many that were blessed to have shared in his life.

Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM. Funeral service will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Both will be at Lakewood Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Heritage Chapel in Hughson. Interment to follow.

Hollis T. CargillFeb 17, 1925 - Jul 15, 2019At the age of 94, Hollis Cargill went to be with his Lord and Savior early on July 15, 2019 in Community Hospice, Hughson, California. Hollis was born in Quillen, Texas on February 17, 1925. He was the second of seven children born to Henry and Birdie Cargill. He came from humble beginnings, and with his penchant for frugality knew the value of a dollar. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen and their son Randy. Hollis is survived by their three children Rick Cargill, Rod Cargill and Rhonda Frazier, all of whom reside locally, as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.He was a humble and dedicated Christian and an active member of Waterford Assembly of God church for 74 years. Hollis's life was a godly example of being faithfully devoted to serving God through ministries at the church that included not only teaching Sunday School for a time, but also serving as Sunday School Superintendent and serving on the Church Board for many years. His wisdom and insights, including his friendliness and gift of storytelling, were sought after by the church community, family and friends.His passion for hunting was legendary and he never had a more loyal friend than his hunting buddy, Buck Hudson. Corporal Hollis T. Cargill served his country honorably in the Army Air Corps 757th Bombardment Squadron 459th Bombardment Group during World War II . He was a construction superintendent for Harris Construction for forty years, and worked on several local commercial buildings including Briggsmore Theater, Turlock Library, Bret Harte Elementary, PEP Boys, CSUS Science Building, Hughson High School and many more. Hollis had a love of the land and his uncompromising, strong work ethic carried over into many successful farming endeavors.Hollis is lovingly remembered by his family as a "go to" dad, always willing and eager to help with any project you might bring to him, turning it into a teachable moment. His generosity was boundless when sharing the bounty of oranges, tomatoes, peaches and the like that grew on the ranch. Hollis's love of hunting was a family affair, even being passed down to great grandchildren. He dearly loved being in the mountains and watching the majesty of early morning sunrises over the Dardanelles Cone Mountain. He was a family man, frugal yet often generous, uncommonly wise at bargaining when making a deal, and unwavering in walking out an abiding faith in God. Hollis was deeply loved by immediate family as well as his extended family and friends. He will be dearly missed by many that were blessed to have shared in his life.Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM. Funeral service will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Both will be at Lakewood Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Heritage Chapel in Hughson. Interment to follow. Published in the Modesto Bee from July 18 to July 19, 2019

