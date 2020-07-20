Homer Lee HicksMarch 31, 1938 - July 7, 2020Homer Lee Hicks, 82, of Modesto, CA, passed away on July 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born to Velma and Homer Hicks, on March 31, 1938, in Hopewell, Mississippi. Homer graduated from Cathedral High School in Natchez, Mississippi and attended Los Angeles City College.Homer was a civil rights activist and spent most of his life advocating for equity and social justice. He registered people to vote and his activism was always focused on anti-discrimination and equal rights. He attributed his activism to his escape from the South. In the spring of 1963, Homer was delivering newspapers when his car collided with a car driven by a White woman. At the time of the accident his mother Velma was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), her membership to the group, coupled with his accident, meant that; he knew that the KKK soon would come to pay a violent and perhaps deadly visit. As a result of this incident, Homer along with his mother and siblings fled the Deep South. The family escaped Mississippi that evening and came to Los Angeles. Homer lived the rest of his life in California and moved to the Central Valley in 1975. He was deeply dedicated in his faith as a Jehovah Witness and wanted all to share in Jehovah's joy and peace and worked diligently to make that happen.Homer loved being on the road, he owned Hicks Trucking for twenty years, a business he inherited from his father. He supported his community by helping the homeless and those battling mental illness. With a Soft-spoken manner of speaking he had a great sense of humor and his favorite past time was playing cards with family and friends.Homer is survived by two sisters; Evelyn Coleman and Dorothy Siler (spouse Clarence Siler), his son Homer Hicks, IV and daughter Reshelle Lee Hicks, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Homer was predeceased by parents Homer and Velma Hicks, and Sister Velma Lee Moore.Services will be held on July 27, 11am-12pm viewing and 1pm service, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA. The family requests that people make donations in support of Civil Rights to the NAACP, in lieu of sending flowers.