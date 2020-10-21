Homer Norton Ewin, Jr.
August 24, 1933- October 12, 2020
Homer Norton Ewin, Jr., passed on October 12, 2020 in Oakdale, California. He was born August 24, 1933 in Los Angeles to Homer Norton Ewin and Jo Walter Ewin. The family lived on a farm in the San Fernando Valley during WWII. He spent most of his life in Modesto and the surrounding area and graduated from Modesto High School before attending Modesto Junior College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He did his boot camp time at Fort Ord and spent his service time in Mannheim, Germany. After his military service, Homer was recruited by AT&T and spent his working career as an engineer with the telephone company. He enjoyed the outdoors; especially camping, skiing, boating, and fishing. He also enjoyed both national and international travel where he delved into all the nooks and crannies wherever he visited – a very enthusiastic museum goer! He and his longtime companion, Phyllis Sparkman, enjoyed many motorhome trips alone or with groups of friends. His international travels included trips to Italy, France, Greece, and China. The details of these trips were carefully planned and later fully explored.
Homer was a longtime member of the Modesto Engineer's Club and was also involved with Grey Panthers. He was a regular member and attendee of Trinity United Presbyterian Church where he was frequently volunteered as an usher. He also rang bells for the Salvation Army during the Christmas season.
Homer was predeceased by his two year old son, Kurt Timothy Ewin, and is survived by his longtime, wonderful, loving companion, Phyllis Sparkman, and three younger sisters; Gail Fairfield of Pleasanton (Ted), Pat Storer of Modesto, and Marion Elmore of Santa Rosa, as well as by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Homer was loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.
The graveside service will be at Lakewood Memorial Park (900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson CA) in the Garden of Valor on October 24th at 10:00 am.
The memorial service will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church (1600 Carver Road, Modesto CA) on October 24th at 1:00 pm.
Donations in Homer's memory may be made to a favorite charity
or to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church (1600 Carver Road, Modesto CA 95350). www.cvobituaries.com