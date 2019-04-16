Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Flory. View Sign

Howard Eugene Flory

January 19, 1921 -

April 12, 2019

Dad passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. He was born in Salida, California and lived in the Salida-Modesto area his entire life. He made many friends during the years he was involved in commercial harvesting of beans and grain. In the 1960's he saw a need for development of specialized equipment to enable the mechanical harvesting of nuts. That vision led to a family business which designs and manufactures Agricultural machinery of various types.

Realizing his need for a Saviour, he received Jesus Christ at a young age and was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren -New Conference church.

He leaves behind; 4 children and their spouses: daughter Becky and (Norm) Layman, son Marlin and (Donna) Flory, daughter Shirley and (Tom) Denlinger, son Rod and (Claudia) Flory, along with 12 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren. We will greatly miss his wit and wisdom, but we all expect to be together again when the Lord Jesus Christ calls us to our eternal home.

A memorial service will be held at the German Baptist Church on Rumble Road; Thursday, April 18 at 10:00 am. Remembrances can be sent to:

