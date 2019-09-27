Howard Lyle Elwess
Sept.29,1942 - Aug. 18, 2019
Howard Lyle Elwess 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Depoe Bay, Oregon Aug 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Howard was born Sept 29, 1942 in Bassett, Nebraska, the 11th children of 14 ,son of the late Adam Leonard and Hula (Reeves) Elwess Howard attended Oakdale high school, He later Met and married Mary Alma Sill, together raising 5 children during their 20 years of marriage.A resident of Oakdale for 45 years, he spend the last 4 years living in Depoe Bay, Oregon with his beloved fiancee' experiencing new adventures and making new friends. Howard was a dairyman most of his life but spend 25 years managing an Aquatic Lumbriculidae ( black worm) farm. He was a devoted father, proud of his children, passionate about his love of sports and to himself, a beloved baseball coach for many years with Oakdale Baseball Association. His Favorite past time was spent in the support of the Oakdale High School Football and Baseball program, closely folliowing the team stats and the players thoughout the years and continuing to attend many games. he was love and admire for his integrity,values and work ethic. He is and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Howard is Survived by 5 children : Howard ElwessJr. (Sheri) of Oakdale, Rachelle Elwess Fink (Art) of Roseville, Lisa Elwess Stroud (Chris), Michael Elwess and Stephen Elwess, all of Sacramento, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and his fiancee', Eileen New Depoe Bay,Oregon, Additionally he is also survived by 6 sibling Vera Franck,Connie Colson, Dixie-Dianne Mooney, Douglas Elwess, Sam Elwess and David Elwess along with numerous nieces and nephews and many cousi
Celebratio of Life is to be held at a later date
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 27, 2019