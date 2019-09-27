Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Lyle Elwess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Lyle Elwess

Sept.29,1942 - Aug. 18, 2019

Howard Lyle Elwess 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Depoe Bay, Oregon Aug 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Howard was born Sept 29, 1942 in Bassett, Nebraska, the 11th children of 14 ,son of the late Adam Leonard and Hula (Reeves) Elwess Howard attended Oakdale high school, He later Met and married Mary Alma Sill, together raising 5 children during their 20 years of marriage.A resident of Oakdale for 45 years, he spend the last 4 years living in Depoe Bay, Oregon with his beloved fiancee' experiencing new adventures and making new friends. Howard was a dairyman most of his life but spend 25 years managing an Aquatic Lumbriculidae ( black worm) farm. He was a devoted father, proud of his children, passionate about his love of sports and to himself, a beloved baseball coach for many years with Oakdale Baseball Association. His Favorite past time was spent in the support of the Oakdale High School Football and Baseball program, closely folliowing the team stats and the players thoughout the years and continuing to attend many games. he was love and admire for his integrity,values and work ethic. He is and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Howard is Survived by 5 children : Howard ElwessJr. (Sheri) of Oakdale, Rachelle Elwess Fink (Art) of Roseville, Lisa Elwess Stroud (Chris), Michael Elwess and Stephen Elwess, all of Sacramento, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and his fiancee', Eileen New Depoe Bay,Oregon, Additionally he is also survived by 6 sibling Vera Franck,Connie Colson, Dixie-Dianne Mooney, Douglas Elwess, Sam Elwess and David Elwess along with numerous nieces and nephews and many cousi

Celebratio of Life is to be held at a later date

www.cvobituaries.com



Howard Lyle ElwessSept.29,1942 - Aug. 18, 2019Howard Lyle Elwess 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Depoe Bay, Oregon Aug 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Howard was born Sept 29, 1942 in Bassett, Nebraska, the 11th children of 14 ,son of the late Adam Leonard and Hula (Reeves) Elwess Howard attended Oakdale high school, He later Met and married Mary Alma Sill, together raising 5 children during their 20 years of marriage.A resident of Oakdale for 45 years, he spend the last 4 years living in Depoe Bay, Oregon with his beloved fiancee' experiencing new adventures and making new friends. Howard was a dairyman most of his life but spend 25 years managing an Aquatic Lumbriculidae ( black worm) farm. He was a devoted father, proud of his children, passionate about his love of sports and to himself, a beloved baseball coach for many years with Oakdale Baseball Association. His Favorite past time was spent in the support of the Oakdale High School Football and Baseball program, closely folliowing the team stats and the players thoughout the years and continuing to attend many games. he was love and admire for his integrity,values and work ethic. He is and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Howard is Survived by 5 children : Howard ElwessJr. (Sheri) of Oakdale, Rachelle Elwess Fink (Art) of Roseville, Lisa Elwess Stroud (Chris), Michael Elwess and Stephen Elwess, all of Sacramento, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and his fiancee', Eileen New Depoe Bay,Oregon, Additionally he is also survived by 6 sibling Vera Franck,Connie Colson, Dixie-Dianne Mooney, Douglas Elwess, Sam Elwess and David Elwess along with numerous nieces and nephews and many cousiCelebratio of Life is to be held at a later date Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close