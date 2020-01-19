Hubert Winter Jr "Herb"
June 22, 1944 - Jan 11, 2020
Herb was born in Henryetta, Ok and moved to Modesto, Ca as a child with his family. He attended Modesto High School and graduated from Cal State Stanislaus. He served in the U.S. Army and was in Viet Nam. Herb was a manager and also an entrepreneur. He moved to the Palm Desert area where he was a real estate broker. Herb will be remembered for his sense of humor and his drive and ambition. He was an avid golfer and won several tournaments. He is predeceased by his parents, Hubert and Hattie Winter and his brother Carl Winter, sisters Imogene Erickson, and Shirley Trammell. He is survived by his daughter Kristine Winter of Modesto, Ca and son Justin Winter of Cumming, Ga, along with several nieces and nephews....Per Herb's request there will be no service. Please make donations in his name to the
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020