Hugo U. Gil
July 18, 1954 - Jan 31, 2019
Hugo U. Gil was born on July 18, 1954 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Hugo Gil, 64, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 with his loved ones by his side.
He is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda Gil, two loving children-son Hugo Jr. & wife Marina, daughter Vanessa & husband Ruben, two loving grandchildren-Olivia & Nico, and four siblings- Ramon Jr., Ricardo, Gilberto and Patricia.
The celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, February 6th from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Lakewood Funeral Home Riverside Chapel, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326. Mass-10:00am - 11:00am, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 West Granger Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350. Inurnment will be private.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the website www.lakewoodhughson.com.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 5, 2019