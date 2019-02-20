Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugo Patino. View Sign

Hugo P. Patino Sr.

06/18/1935 - 02/14/2019

Hugo P. Patino, 83, of Modesto, California, was called home by the Lord, on February 14, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving Family.

He was born to parents Pedro and Guadalupe Patino on June 18, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Ira C. Ogden Elementary School, Washington Irving Jr. High School and graduated from Fox Technical High School. He attended San Antonio City College and Durham Drafting College. Hugo received an Associates of Arts Degree from Modesto Jr. College.

He served his Country for thirty-one years in the

As a Reservist, Hugo continued to serve as an Illustrator at Kelly AFB and Randolph AFB, San Antonio, Texas; and for the 406th CLSS and 32nd Maintenance Squadron, Aircraft Sheet Metal at McClellan AFB, Sacramento, California. He also served with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Stanislaus County, California.

As a civilian, Hugo held positions as a machinist with Browning Mfg. and Meyers Machine Co., San Antonio, Texas. He entered the Civil Service and worked at Kelly AFB, San Antonio, Texas and Sharpe Army Depot, Lathrop, California. He held positions as an aircraft sheet metal worker, Materiel Packing Specialist, Inspection Foreman, and Quality Assurance Specialist. He retired in 1990.

Hugo married Amelia (Amy) on February 17, 1957. Together they had three children, Hugo Jr. (Carrie), Lydia, and Tricia. He is survived by, his wife Amelia (Amy) of Modesto, California, his sister, Minerva Cantu of San Antonio, Texas, his son Hugo Jr., (Carrie) of Modesto, California and his daughter Lydia of San Jose, California. Three grandchildren, Megan Gerling (DJ) of Madera, California, Wolfgang Patino Pflock of San Jose, California and Sierra Patino of Modesto, California. He was preceded by his daughter Tricia Patino, his parents Pedro and Guadalupe Patino, his brother George Patino, and sister Alice Patino Fuentes.

Recitation of the Rosary and Visitation hours are from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Franklin and Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry Ave., a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J Street, Modesto, California on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM Reception to follow at the church. Interment will be at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sisters of the Cross, 1320 Maze Blvd. Modesto, CA 95351

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

