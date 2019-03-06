Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Angle. View Sign

Ida Rebecca Angle

April 27, 1927 - March 1, 2019

Ida, age 91, was born in Modesto, CA, to Walter and Myrtle Shank, the last of 5 children. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1945, and married her 'Sailor' Donald Martin Angle, on July 5, 1945. They raised 3 children on their peach and walnut farm, where she would run the harvesting crews as needed as he worked full-time for MID (Modesto Irrigation District). She actively participated in her children's activities with the Empire Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, Empire 4-H and the Stanislaus County 4-H Sponsoring Committee (40+yrs). She was also a 50+ year member of Empire Grange #521, Pomona Grange #21, and the Stanislaus Farm Bureau. She was a member of the Empire Community Hall Board, and she handled the day-to-day operations of the Hall for over 55 years. A devout Christian (Southern Baptist), she served as a Sunday School Teacher and a Choir Member for many decades. Her selfless Volunteer work was recognized by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors in 2003 as they named her an 'Outstanding Senior Citizen' for Stanislaus County. In the early 1970's, she earned her Cosmetology Degree and managed the beauty shop at Evergreen Convalescent Hospital for several years. In addition, she cooked for both the Empire and Waterford Lions Clubs for over 25 years. She enjoyed doing ceramics, square dancing, and after retirement, RV traveling with family and the Peachy Sams Club. And always, whether it be academic or sports events, Ida and Don were their family's #1 cheerleaders and fans.

Ida passed away after a brief illness at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her three children - Donald D. (Evie L.) Angle of Escalon, Carolyn (Bud) Hill of Hughson, Randy (Patti) Angle of Waterford: seven grandchildren - Lorina (Dave) Cajias, Jeremy M. Hill, Donald D. (Jill) Angle Jr., Shelley (Jason) Brower, Randy (Brianna) Angle Jr., Forrest (Alyssa) Angle, and Branson (McKenna) Angle; and 14 great-grandchildren - LilLana, Illiana, and Adalia Cajias, Daniel, Jacob, and Ethan Angle, Tyler and Breanna Chapman, Kelsey and Bradley Brower, Noah, Bristol, and Maverick Angle, and Easton Angle. Ida was predeceased by her mother and stepfather Loyd Hughes, her father, her husband Donald, three brothers, Freddie, Robert, and Lester Shank, one sister Dorothy Bellew, half-brother Bert Shank, and many other extended family members. She was a very loving, generous woman who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends!

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Fri., March 8, 2019, and the funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., on Sat., March 9, 2019. Both will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson.

Remembrances may be made to the Stanislaus County 4-H Sponsoring Committee, 3800 Cornucopia Way, Ste A, Modesto, CA, 95358, or to Community Hospice Foundation, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA, 95356.

