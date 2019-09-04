Ida Lee Walthrop
June 27 1927 - August 20 2019
Born in Abilene,Texas Became a Christian in 1939 at age 12 Moved To Californa at age 19 Worked at Louis Rich for over 20 YRS. Proceeded in death by her parents Joseph and Dora Tedford, brother Ray Tedford, sister Juanita Smith, sister Helen Stockert, brother Perry Tedford, brother Lawrence Tedford, son: Eddy Warrick, daughter Lynne Colomy, husbands Bill Warrick and Mel Walthrop Survived: by 2 grandkids Traci Warrick and Shane Moore 9 great grand kids and 3 great great grandkids. and many nices & nephews. She is loved and is missed dearly.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 4, 2019