IDA MAY MULLINS
March 16, 1931 - November 29, 2019
Ida May Mullins passed away peacefully with her family by her side on on Nov. 29, 2019. Ida May was born in Tillamook, Oregon on March 16, 1931 and raised her three children Elizabeth Austin, Gail Kimball, and Guy (Pee Wee) Mullins in Modesto, California. She has two grandchildren Jennifer Saing, Guy (Moon) Mullins and three great grandchildren Savannah Saing, Jasmine Saing, and Dakota Saing. Ida May retired from Louis Rich Turkey Plant.
Ida wasn't a stranger to anyone. She was a thoughtful, giving, and fun person to be around. Ida was known for her parties with games and prizes for everyone. She was also a huge supporter of the children in her neighborhood making sure all kids had school supplies and even fought for sidewalks and a crosswalk in their neighborhood. Ida was a unique and caring individual that could never be replicated. She made an impact in the lives of many and she will be sorely and wholeheartedly missed.
A private burial will be held with her family and a Celebration of Life for all who loved her will be held Friday, Dec 27, 2019 @ 3pm at 2605 El Greco Dr., Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 22, 2019