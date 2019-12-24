IDA MARIE PACHECO
Nov.1,1921 – Dec.17, 2019
Ida Pacheco passed away on Tuesday, December 17 following an extended illness, she was 98 years old. Her parents were Antonio Bettencourt and Olympia Enos Bettencourt of Crows Landing, CA. She was the eldest of eight children. Ida was a graduate of Orestimba HS in 1940 and married George Pacheco on October 3, 1940. Together they raised their four children in the dairy farming communities of Patterson and Turlock. Ida took great care in raising and feeding calves, chickens and canaries. She was a homemaker and spent many hours cooking, baking and canning during the summer.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of 49 years, parents, step-father Lupe Dias, sister Helen Silva, and brother Manuel Bettencourt, son-in-law Ron Gonsalves, and granddaughter Alison Almeida. She leaves her son George (Sarah) Pacheco, Jr. and three daughters Lorraine Gonsalves, Ida C. (Gordon Dudley) Pacheco, and Cecelia (Gary) Almeida. Also, three sisters Evelyn Harp, Maree Andre and Dolly Mealey and two brothers Tony Bettencourt and Louie Dias; 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Broadway, Turlock. A viewing will take place from 4 – 6 pm followed by a rosary on Thursday, December 26. A Mass will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday December 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1301 Cooper Ave, Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 24, 2019