Ilene Morrow
Ilene Eneice Morrow
Feb. 16, 1932 - May 5, 2020
Ilene Morrow went home to be with her Saviour on May 5, 2020. She was born into a large family in Broken Arrow, OK. They moved to Tracy, CA while Ilene was young, and she graduated from Tracy High School. She worked at Sharpe Army Depot and Tracy Army Depot before retiring in 1994. She was a longtime member of Big Valley Grace Community Church before moving to Brentwood in 2015. She was an inspiration and blessing to all who knew her.
Ilene was preceeded in death by her parents William & Sadie and her loving husband LeRoy. She is survived by her children Lynda (Wynn), Dana (Will), and Gregory (Sylvia); stepsons Steven (Rose) and James; grandchildren Heather (Phillip), Dain, and Jessica (Matthew); great grandchildren Elijah and Savannah; plus her many siblings, nieces and nephews from her large extended family.
Private arrangments were made by Lakewood Memorial. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Ilene's bridal shower 12/5/1987
I was sorry to read of Ilene's passing. I worked with her at Tracy Defense Depot. She was one of the sweetest ladies I've ever worked with. May she rest in peace.
Denise Taylor
Coworker
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
