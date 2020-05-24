Ilene Eneice MorrowFeb. 16, 1932 - May 5, 2020Ilene Morrow went home to be with her Saviour on May 5, 2020. She was born into a large family in Broken Arrow, OK. They moved to Tracy, CA while Ilene was young, and she graduated from Tracy High School. She worked at Sharpe Army Depot and Tracy Army Depot before retiring in 1994. She was a longtime member of Big Valley Grace Community Church before moving to Brentwood in 2015. She was an inspiration and blessing to all who knew her.Ilene was preceeded in death by her parents William & Sadie and her loving husband LeRoy. She is survived by her children Lynda (Wynn), Dana (Will), and Gregory (Sylvia); stepsons Steven (Rose) and James; grandchildren Heather (Phillip), Dain, and Jessica (Matthew); great grandchildren Elijah and Savannah; plus her many siblings, nieces and nephews from her large extended family.Private arrangments were made by Lakewood Memorial. A memorial service will be held at a later date.