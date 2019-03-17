Imojean R Peterson
Feb.2.1916 - Mar.3.2019
Imojean R Peterson age 103, of Modesto, passed away March 3 2019. She was born in Waynoka, OK on February 2, 1916. Imojean graduated from Oakdale High School. She was married to C.M. (Pete) Peterson on January 18, 1948. Imojean and Pete managed a Sprouse Reitz store for 40 years. She is survived by her son Charles A. Smith, his wife Sandra Smith, grandchildren Brad and Kevin Smith and one great grandson Bradley Smith. Predeceased by sister Mary Wieber. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lakewood Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held in the Peacevale Garden at Lakewood Memorial Park at 11:00 am March 20, 2019. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website www.lakewoodhughson,com. As per her wishes, no flowers or donations, but to do a good deed for someone, a stranger or a friend.
www.cvobituaries.com
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-4465
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 17, 2019