Ina Mae Brewer

September 12, 1934 - October 9, 2019

Ina Mae Brewer was born on September 12, 1934, in Del Norte, CO, to Francis Wynne and Charles Keck. She moved to California at age 4, where she lived the remainder of her 85 years.

In 1954, she married Dale Antrim and had two children during their 15-year marriage. Ina then married her late husband, Selby Zane Brewer, and had one child together.

Throughout her lifetime, one of Ina's constant loves was her time she spent fishing. There was no greater joy to her than spending time with her family and dear friends. She was a thoughtful and generous woman who left an impression on all she met. She had a beautiful smile that lit up every room…and with her sass, spunk, and quick wit, she truly was unique.

Ina is survived by three children: Mark Antrim and wife MaryAnn, of Modesto, Deanna Mara and husband Harold, of Oakdale, and Rebecca Leonardo and husband Adam, of Oakdale. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Brandy, Nick, Sarah, Chris, Angela, Jeremy, Madison, Shelby, and twelve great-grandchildren.

At Ina's request, there will not be a service or funeral. A celebration of life for Ina will be held at a later date for Ina. The family request any donations are made to Community Hospice in lieu of sending flowers.

Ina Mae BrewerSeptember 12, 1934 - October 9, 2019Ina Mae Brewer was born on September 12, 1934, in Del Norte, CO, to Francis Wynne and Charles Keck. She moved to California at age 4, where she lived the remainder of her 85 years.In 1954, she married Dale Antrim and had two children during their 15-year marriage. Ina then married her late husband, Selby Zane Brewer, and had one child together.Throughout her lifetime, one of Ina's constant loves was her time she spent fishing. There was no greater joy to her than spending time with her family and dear friends. She was a thoughtful and generous woman who left an impression on all she met. She had a beautiful smile that lit up every room…and with her sass, spunk, and quick wit, she truly was unique.Ina is survived by three children: Mark Antrim and wife MaryAnn, of Modesto, Deanna Mara and husband Harold, of Oakdale, and Rebecca Leonardo and husband Adam, of Oakdale. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Brandy, Nick, Sarah, Chris, Angela, Jeremy, Madison, Shelby, and twelve great-grandchildren.At Ina's request, there will not be a service or funeral. A celebration of life for Ina will be held at a later date for Ina. The family request any donations are made to Community Hospice in lieu of sending flowers. Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019

