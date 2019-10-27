Inez Marie Simas
April 6, 1935 - October 1, 2019
Inez Marie Simas (Reichert) was born in Kansas on April 6, 1935 to Edward and Christina Reichert. Inez passed away at the age of 84 in Modesto, CA on October 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Before being married to Manuel Simas for 32 years Inez had two children; Debbie Davis Holmes of Waterford and Daniel (Janet) Holmes of Woodbridge. After marrying Manuel the family had grown, she gained 3 step-children and their spouses; Mike (Michelle) Simas, Matt (Shelly) Simas and Michelle (Matthaus) Dengler. Inez had 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Inez is proceeded in death by parents Edward and Christina, her siblings Leon, Leona Mitchell, Loretta Nipper, Loren, Lavon Edwards, Larue Olson and Irvin. Inez was a former business owner of Allens Ambulance and medical supply in Livermore. She became an Executive Secretary for Simplot Inc. in Lathrop, CA. Inez was also a long time member of the Livermore and Pleasanton Elks Club. Her two main hobbies in life she enjoyed were bowling and she loved to travel in her RV with her beloved husband. A service will be held on November 1, 2019 at 11 A.M. located at CrossPoint Community church. The address is 1301 12th st, Modesto, CA 95354. Inez's final resting place will be at Acacia memorial Park in Modesto, CA. In Lieu of flowers charitable contributions may be made to Alzheimer/ Dementia support 700 McHenry Ave. Suite B Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 27, 2019