Ireland HarrisonOct.21,1939 - Aug.1,2020It is with the greatest sadness that we mourn the passing of Ireland Harrison. Ireland was born in Crowley, LA, to Buster and Mary Harrison. He was raised in a large and loving household with seven brothers and one sister. He adored his mother and cherished his memories of her playing the piano and telling him Bible stories.During his childhood Ireland met Eddie Lewis, who would become his best and lifelong friend. They played high school sports together where they both excelled and were roommates at Southern Universitywhere each graduated with a teaching credential.In 1970 Ireland moved to Modesto, CA, and worked for Modesto City Schools as a teacher and vice principal for 33 years. He spent the majority of his time at Franklin Elementary where he was loved and admired. Even after he retired he returned to Franklin for 11 years to volunteer in the classroom. His way with children and his ability to listen and encourage was a sight to see. So many times we would be out in the community and former students who were now adults would come up to him and say,"Do you remember me, Mr. Harrison? You were my favorite teacher!"Ireland was a big man with a great big smile and laugh. He loved people and they loved him back. He was truly the kindest and most sincere person I've ever known, and only once in 27 years did I ever hear him say a negative word about anyone. His favorite pastimes were laughing and joking with friends,playing the lotto, and spending time with Sandy in Monterey.Ireland is survived by sons Justin of Westlake, LA, Sergio of Lafayette, LA, Crey of Modesto, CA, brother Theron of Crowley, LA, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.He is also survived by long time life partner Sandy Gregory, who will miss him beyond words, along with her children and grandchildren, and lifelong friends Dr. Eddie and Captoria Lewis, who loved and encouraged him until the end.Ireland, you will forever be in our hearts.