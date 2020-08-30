1/1
Irene Abraham
1936 - 2020
Irene Francis Abraham
June 1936 ~ August 2020
Irene was born to Manuel and Rose Mello in 1936. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working on various sewing projects. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi. Irene was a Brownie, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts Leader, and more recently enjoyed her membership with the Modesto Horseless Carriage Club. Irene was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends and always looked forward to luncheons with her cousins.
She is survived by her husband Bob Abraham; children Michael (Cheri) Bianco and Sharon (Walter) Soares; siblings Manuel Mello and Dan Mello; grandchildren Bryan Soares, Dustin Soares, Darrin Soares, Brooke Naef and Heather Kaplan; step son Bob Davis Jr., and numerous great grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her parents and belated husband Pete Bianco.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Irene's memory to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356, LWC (Local Warriors Club) P.O. Box 801 Turlock, CA 95381 or American Parkinson's Disease 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305.
Due to covid restrictions, private family services will be held at Turlock Memorial Park.
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
