Irene Francis AbrahamJune 1936 ~ August 2020Irene was born to Manuel and Rose Mello in 1936. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working on various sewing projects. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi. Irene was a Brownie, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts Leader, and more recently enjoyed her membership with the Modesto Horseless Carriage Club. Irene was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends and always looked forward to luncheons with her cousins.She is survived by her husband Bob Abraham; children Michael (Cheri) Bianco and Sharon (Walter) Soares; siblings Manuel Mello and Dan Mello; grandchildren Bryan Soares, Dustin Soares, Darrin Soares, Brooke Naef and Heather Kaplan; step son Bob Davis Jr., and numerous great grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her parents and belated husband Pete Bianco.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Irene's memory to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356, LWC (Local Warriors Club) P.O. Box 801 Turlock, CA 95381 or American Parkinson's Disease 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305.Due to covid restrictions, private family services will be held at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your memories at