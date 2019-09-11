Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Berbena. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 4:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Vigil 6:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 505 W Granger Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Mary Berbena

Apr 4, 1939 – Sept 6, 2019

On September 6, 2019, Irene Mary Berbena passed away peacefully in Modesto, CA. She was born in French Camp, CA to loving parents, Severino R. and Mildred Garcia. At 80 years old, Irene was a lifelong resident of Modesto. She was the rock of the family, who always took care of others first. She was strong, selfless, and wise. She loved to cook, bake, and spend time with family (especially her grandkids). Everyone was always welcome at Grandma's house. She never complained, was always smiling, and enjoyed sharing stories of family gatherings and traditions. Irene was the best cook and always had enough food for everyone. She showed our family unconditional true love, and will be missed dearly.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Deborah Garcia, her sisters Barbera Guerrero and Rachel Ventimiglia. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Felix Berbena Sr., her children; Robert Berbena Jr. of Idaho, Felicia Berbena of Sanger, CA, Felix Berbena Jr. of Red Bluff, CA, and Tiffany Schulze of Modesto, CA, her grandchildren; Timothy Garcia Jr. and Robert Garcia, both of Modesto, Anthony Berbena of Chico, CA, Danielle Berbena of Modesto, CA, Johnathan and Savannah Muñoz of Sanger, CA, Mariah Berbena of Denair, CA, Sophia Berbena of Red Bluff, CA, and Zane Ventimiglia of Red Bluff, CA, and 5 great-grandchildren. Irene is also survived by her brothers, Ralph Garcia Jr. of Modesto, CA, and Bill Garcia of Oakdale, CA.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Berbena family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 beginning at 4:00pm, at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. A Vigil Service will be held that same night from 6:00-7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA. A Committal Service will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.

