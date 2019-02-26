IRENE ASPASIA FORAKIS
SEP 18, 1925 – FEB 21, 2019
Born Irene Aspasia Scoulas in Miami, Florida 93 years ago on Sep. 18, 1925 to John Scoulas and Maria (Angelakis) Scoulas. Irene Forakis passed away in Modesto on Feb. 21, 2019.
Trisagion will be Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 PM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave, Modesto, CA 95350. The funeral will be held on Feb. 28 at 11:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, remembrances made to same.
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019