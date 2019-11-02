Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 (209)-634-4904 Viewing 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Heard

April 27 1929-October 25, 2019

Irene Heard was born in Arkansas on April 27, 1929 and passed away on October 25, 2019 in her home under Hospice and family care as she wished. She lived to be 90 1/2 years old. She was with Oscar Heard and then married since 1960 who preceded her in death on March 8, 2018. She was the daughter of Jim McNinch and Emma Casey. She had 5 brothers and sisters who have all passed. Between Irene and Oscar they raised 6 children, Jo Ann Winkelman (preceded her in death), Harold Cook, Carol Hawkins, Harvey Heard (preceded her in death), Deborah Creek, and Mike Heard. She had 17 grandchildren and countless great grandchildren. After raising all of their children and being a rancher's wife her proudest point to talk about was caring for 210 foster children on the cattle ranch after their children were grown and gone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at Whitehurst, Norton, and Dias funeral chapel in Turlock. Viewing will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00am. The graveside service will be at Patterson Cemetery in Patterson. A dinner after the graveside service will be held at the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall 801 North Tully Road in Turlock. All who attended the services are invited and welcome. Please join us in celebrating her life.

