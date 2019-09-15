Irene Mary Klundt
Oct 31, 1942 - Sept 10, 2019
Irene Mary Klundt, age 76, of Oakdale, California passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born October 31, 1942 in Turlock, California to Cecilia Webb and Frank E. Castino.
Irene is survived by: her husband Eugene LeRoy Klundt of Oakdale; son John La Roche of San Jose; son Michael La Roche of Oakdale; daughter Teresa Barbosa of Texas; daughter Sandra Black of Oakdale; daughter Shelly Bush of Turlock; brother Henry Castino of Keyes; and grandchildren Joseph Barbosa, Robert Barbosa, and Matthew Black.
Irene was a dedicated parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale, California. She was also a member of the Orange Blossom 4H and was passionate about teaching the children in her chapter to sew.
A visitation for Irene Mary Klundt will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California. There will be recitation of the rosary during the visitation at 7:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in a graveside service at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park: 575 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock, California.
Services for Irene Mary Klundt are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 15, 2019