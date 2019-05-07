Nell "Irene" Koch
FEBRUARY 22. 1921 – MAY 1, 2019
NELL "IRENE" KOCH
FEBRUARY 22. 1921 – MAY 1, 2019
Irene Koch was a native of Pecos, Texas and a daughter of Stephen and Susan Lewis.
She lived in Modesto with her husband Frank (deceased 2007) from 1960.
Irene was devoted to her family and Central Bible Church of the Valley. Her life included PTA, a Cub Scout den mother, a local elections officer and many other social activities. She was a CNA for Driftwood Convalescent for 14 years. Part of her service included many years and hours with the American Cancer Society in Discovery Shops.
Irene is survived by her daughter Freja Koch and her son and daughter-in-law Ken and Darlene Koch as well as her granddaughter Kate Dearmore and her great grandson Ty Nelson.
The graveside service will be at Lakewood Memorial Park Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
A family and friends reception will be held at The Fruit Yard Restaurant Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 7, 2019