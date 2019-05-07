Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Koch. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Send Flowers Obituary



FEBRUARY 22. 1921 – MAY 1, 2019

NELL "IRENE" KOCH

FEBRUARY 22. 1921 – MAY 1, 2019



Irene Koch was a native of Pecos, Texas and a daughter of Stephen and Susan Lewis.

She lived in Modesto with her husband Frank (deceased 2007) from 1960.

Irene was devoted to her family and Central Bible Church of the Valley. Her life included PTA, a Cub Scout den mother, a local elections officer and many other social activities. She was a CNA for Driftwood Convalescent for 14 years. Part of her service included many years and hours with the American Cancer Society in Discovery Shops.

Irene is survived by her daughter Freja Koch and her son and daughter-in-law Ken and Darlene Koch as well as her granddaughter Kate Dearmore and her great grandson Ty Nelson.

The graveside service will be at Lakewood Memorial Park Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

A family and friends reception will be held at The Fruit Yard Restaurant Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



Nell "Irene" KochFEBRUARY 22. 1921 – MAY 1, 2019NELL "IRENE" KOCHFEBRUARY 22. 1921 – MAY 1, 2019Irene Koch was a native of Pecos, Texas and a daughter of Stephen and Susan Lewis.She lived in Modesto with her husband Frank (deceased 2007) from 1960.Irene was devoted to her family and Central Bible Church of the Valley. Her life included PTA, a Cub Scout den mother, a local elections officer and many other social activities. She was a CNA for Driftwood Convalescent for 14 years. Part of her service included many years and hours with the American Cancer Society in Discovery Shops.Irene is survived by her daughter Freja Koch and her son and daughter-in-law Ken and Darlene Koch as well as her granddaughter Kate Dearmore and her great grandson Ty Nelson.The graveside service will be at Lakewood Memorial Park Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM.A family and friends reception will be held at The Fruit Yard Restaurant Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close