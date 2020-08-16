Irene Rose GomesJan 2, 1923 - Aug 8, 2020Irene Rose Gomes, 97, of Gustine died with grace and dignity, peacefully on August 8, 2020.Irene Rose Gomes was a woman of greatness. Her intelligence, sweetness, common-sense and generosity were immense. Her commitment to her family and her community had no bounds. She was a loving, caring mother and friend, always thinking of others first. She will be greatly missed; she has joined her husband Wilbur, her beloved brother Joe, sister Hilda, parents Mary & John G. Rose for eternity together.Irene was born in Calheta, St George Island, Azores, and immigrated at the age of 2 years, traveling with her Mother, brother 6 years and sister 4 years, settling to live her wonderful life in Gustine. Her first paying job at 8 years was stocking shelves at Gustine Mercantile, then clerking there, summer jobs cutting & packing in the Patterson Fruit Barns. Irene graduated from Gustine High School, Class of 1941. While in High School she was an outstanding athlete, active in Drama, was Head Cheer Leader and voted the Most Likely to Succeed, which become her mission.She graduated from Humphrey's Business College, at 20 years old began a career as an Assistant Bank Manager, Bank of Newman. During World War II, she married her high school sweetheart, Wilbur. After the war, he opened an Accounting Practice in Gustine with Irene at his side. Over the years this business grew to include an Insurance Agency, a Creamery and a Registered Holstein Dairy. Irene was tireless as CEO for the family businesses and never retired.In 1947, Irene and her mother founded V.F.W. Auxiliary Post #7635, named in honor of her brother, Joseph G. Rose, killed in action early in the war. Irene held every office in the chapter over the decades and never failed to support the veterans, volunteering for fundraising & sold more Poppies every year. She was instrumental in commissioning a monument in the City Park dedicated to the Men of Gustine who died fighting in war. Irene and Wilbur were benefactors of the Gustine Historical Museum where she also served as a docent, with a capacity for remembering first-hand details of local events over the years. She donated her birth home property for a parish park on St. George Island. She always gave generously, awarding scholarships and rewarding outstanding students for their accomplishments.The community recognized Irene's patronage by selecting her as Grand Marshall and A Woman of Distinction. She was a champion Bridge player, spanning generations of players for more than 60 years. She loved the companionship of her Bridge Ladies and Birthday Girls, no other appointment was more important to her.Irene is survived by her daughters; Diana and Patt (Dennis) Brach, Grandsons Ryan (Emilia) and Derek Brach, Great Grandchildren Nolan, Mila and Anya Brach.Irene was so many things to so many people; this world is poorer for her passing. She would have loved for your remembrances to go to the Gustine History Museum.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 10:00 am at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment will follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.