Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Irene Schock

Jan 31, 1929 – Apr 12, 2019

Irene was born on a farm in North Dakota on January 31, 1929. The daughter of Edward Bernard Walker and Emma (Perman) Walker, she lived on various farms in North Dakota and attended country schools.

Irene was united in marriage to Arvin Schock on October 22, 1949. They lived in North Dakota until 1963 when they moved to Modesto, CA, where her husband was employed at Save Mart Supermarkets for 26 years.

Irene worked at a day care center for a number of years, and then ran the kitchen at Ralston Towers for 10 years. After retirement, Irene and Arvin enjoyed traveling in their motorhome for many years. Some of Irene's favorite places were Palm Springs, the coast and Helena, Montana.

Irene enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting and traveling. But, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and quilting with her friends at Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was a member since 1963.

Irene is survived by her husband Arvin, whom she was married to for over 71 years; two daughters Linda Robbins (Glen) Helena, MT; Nancy Enos (Randy) San Jose, CA; grandchildren: Jennifer Casey (Kevin) Helena, MT, Allison Schallenberger (Blade), Emily Enos (San Jose, CA), Zachary Enos (San Jose, CA), seven great grandchildren: Jack, Joey, Kylie, Karsen Casey (Helena, MT) and Mason, Logan, Reagan Schallenberger (Newport, RI).

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, April 19th 10:00am at Calvary Lutheran Church, 547 Rose Ave. in Modesto.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Calvary Lutheran Church.

www.cvobituaries.com



Irene SchockJan 31, 1929 – Apr 12, 2019Irene was born on a farm in North Dakota on January 31, 1929. The daughter of Edward Bernard Walker and Emma (Perman) Walker, she lived on various farms in North Dakota and attended country schools.Irene was united in marriage to Arvin Schock on October 22, 1949. They lived in North Dakota until 1963 when they moved to Modesto, CA, where her husband was employed at Save Mart Supermarkets for 26 years.Irene worked at a day care center for a number of years, and then ran the kitchen at Ralston Towers for 10 years. After retirement, Irene and Arvin enjoyed traveling in their motorhome for many years. Some of Irene's favorite places were Palm Springs, the coast and Helena, Montana.Irene enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting and traveling. But, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and quilting with her friends at Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was a member since 1963.Irene is survived by her husband Arvin, whom she was married to for over 71 years; two daughters Linda Robbins (Glen) Helena, MT; Nancy Enos (Randy) San Jose, CA; grandchildren: Jennifer Casey (Kevin) Helena, MT, Allison Schallenberger (Blade), Emily Enos (San Jose, CA), Zachary Enos (San Jose, CA), seven great grandchildren: Jack, Joey, Kylie, Karsen Casey (Helena, MT) and Mason, Logan, Reagan Schallenberger (Newport, RI).Irene is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.There will be a funeral service on Friday, April 19th 10:00am at Calvary Lutheran Church, 547 Rose Ave. in Modesto.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Calvary Lutheran Church. Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close