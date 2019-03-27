Irene Silva
Sept. 1927 ~ Mar. 2019
Irene Silva, age 91, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Turlock, California with her daughter Rose DeCouto and son in law Henry DeCouto by her bedside. She was born on September 24, 1927 in Central Falls, Rhode Island. Irene was an accomplished painter, detailed seamstress and a fantastic dancer. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crafts. Irene was a loyal employee for General Electric in San Jose where she retired. She settled in Turlock to be closer to her family where she decided to continue working at Scenic Hospital in Modesto. She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Irene is preceded in death by parents Leo and Mary Gauthier; husband Robert Frank Silva; two sisters Rita and Muriel; two sons Bobby and Frank Silva and two daughters Carol Sherron and Linda Silva. She is survived by her daughter Rose (Henry) DeCouto; three grandchildren Jason (Jennifer) Drake, Tracy (Jason Minear) Drake, Bobby Sherron and four great grandchildren London and Taylor Drake and Carter Sherron and Aubrey Sherron.
We are thankful for the time we had with you and we will miss you very much. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. Please share your memories at
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 27, 2019