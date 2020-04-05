Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Pometta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Iris L. Pometta

Mar 12, 1919 – Mar 28, 2020

Iris L. Pometta, 101 of Modesto passed away on March 28th at Lidia's Blessed Home, Modesto.

She was born in Atwater, CA and moved to Modesto when she was 7 years old. She married the love of her life John in 1940 and remained on the home site until she was 99 after which time she moved to Lidia's Blessed Home until she passed on. She looked forward to baseball season every year so she could cheer on the Oakland A's. Iris was an active member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West-Morada Parlor 199 and the United Ancient Order of the Druids for over 80 years. She was married for 67 years to her husband John, who preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Belle

She is survived by her children: Beverly Terra (John) of Modesto and Patti Wilcox (Darrell) of Ripon. Grandchildren: Ron Terra (Leslie), & Randy Terra (Bernadine), of Modesto, Kris Rodrick (Latoya) of Madera and Kevin Rodrick of Patterson. Great-Grandchildren: Bailey Terra, & Keaton Terra, of Modesto, Xaviar Rodrick, Xariyah Rodrick and Xena Rodrick of Madera. Nephew, Norm Faria (Donna) of South San Francisco and Great Niece Jennifer Monge of Roseville. Iris will be laid to rest privately by her family at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Iris L. PomettaMar 12, 1919 – Mar 28, 2020Iris L. Pometta, 101 of Modesto passed away on March 28th at Lidia's Blessed Home, Modesto.She was born in Atwater, CA and moved to Modesto when she was 7 years old. She married the love of her life John in 1940 and remained on the home site until she was 99 after which time she moved to Lidia's Blessed Home until she passed on. She looked forward to baseball season every year so she could cheer on the Oakland A's. Iris was an active member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West-Morada Parlor 199 and the United Ancient Order of the Druids for over 80 years. She was married for 67 years to her husband John, who preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Belle Smith of Sacramento and Lois Lyons of Reno, NV.She is survived by her children: Beverly Terra (John) of Modesto and Patti Wilcox (Darrell) of Ripon. Grandchildren: Ron Terra (Leslie), & Randy Terra (Bernadine), of Modesto, Kris Rodrick (Latoya) of Madera and Kevin Rodrick of Patterson. Great-Grandchildren: Bailey Terra, & Keaton Terra, of Modesto, Xaviar Rodrick, Xariyah Rodrick and Xena Rodrick of Madera. Nephew, Norm Faria (Donna) of South San Francisco and Great Niece Jennifer Monge of Roseville. Iris will be laid to rest privately by her family at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close