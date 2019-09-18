Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Our Lady of Miracles Catholic Church 70 Linden Ave., Gustine , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irma Angelina Mattos

Sept 18, 1929 - Sept 14, 2019

Irma Angelina Mattos of Newman died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday morning, Sept. 14.

Born September 18, 1929, the sixth in a line of eight children, she had three sisters and four brothers, all children of Portuguese immigrants, Sarafin and Maria Morais, who came here in the early twentieth century from Ligares Portugal. As Irma and her siblings raised their children, the close family spent most holidays together at the Morais home or the Grange Hall in Mt. View while the cousins were still young.

The family initially resided in Gustine but then, when Irma was only five, they moved to Crows Landing. One of her favorite stories was how she and her family walked from Gustine to Newman, along ditches and dirt roads, herding their small group of dairy cows and other miscellaneous farm animals. They came to reside in the small community of Crows Landing where she talked often and proudly about her time working for neighbor, Ada Crow. Mrs. Crow was instrumental in teaching Irma about flowers, flower gardens and flower arrangements, a passion she enjoyed throughout her life.

Irma went to school at Bonita Elementary, and always enjoyed telling stories about her time there. She was held back in the first grade because she had not learned English as Portuguese was the only language spoken in the home. She had difficulty writing correctly with her left hand and was kept back so that she could perfect her English and penmanship skills. Her handwriting was something perfect to behold. She enjoyed singing, taking part in school plays and playing sports that girls could play in the 1930's.

She went on the attend Orestimba High School in Newman after graduating from the eighth grade at Bonita. She made lots of friends in high school, was the Orestimba High School Mascot, a Warrior, and was homecoming Queen in her senior year. Irma married her high school sweetheart, Harold Mattos, also from Newman, on October 21, 1949. Harold passed away in 1996.

Much of Irma's early married life was spent attending rodeos and enjoying life on the road with her cowboy husband. She enjoyed keeping time of his events and making scrapbooks of all their escapades, and also enjoyed traveling with Harold for Blackjack tournaments and car rides close to home. They had two children, Bill Mattos and Shari Mattos of Newman.

Irma went to work right out of high school at Grisez Warehouse in Crows Landing. She loved talking about starting out picking beans on the bean conveyor, when one day, the owner, Jack Grisez came into the picking room and asked her if she wanted to try out for an office position. She gladly accepted and worked there for nearly 40 years. She was a proud mentor of many young women and men who came and went from that company, always willing to teach anyone as much as they were willing to learn. She was highly skilled as a bookkeeper and made friends with farmers, buyers and sellers of all types of commodities grown around the Central Valley.

Irma was a kind and loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed showing and/or teaching any young person any skill she knew. She was an excellent cook, inviting all neighbors and friends into her home to eat at any time of day or night. Although over time her specialties changed, she renowned for making the best pies, cakes, puddings and hamburgers and salads.

She became the most popular person around when pierced ears became fashionable in the sixties, piercing many of Shari's and Bill's friends/classmates' ears as well as nieces and others who would come to her door. She was a leader in the Crows Landing 4H club where she taught sewing and helped with the sheep and beef programs. To her family she was known as a perfectionist and wasn't ever afraid to tell anyone to "do it again!"

Irma was blessed to be godmother to many of whom were the children of siblings, farm employees or close friends but also many who chose Irma personally when they were being confirmed in the Catholic Church. All who came through her door were welcomed and treated with love and kindness, a quality she continued throughout her lifetime.

After Harold's passing in 1996, over 20 years ago, Irma became the partner to Tom Perez of Crows Landing. The two have enjoyed each other's company, going on trips and cruises together but recently spending time at home or visiting fields and/or crops around the area. They were together almost daily towards the end of her life at dinners, parties and reunions.

A large part of her life was spent with her granddaughters, Toni and Natalie, teaching them to sew, cook, play and garden. She was their favorite babysitter who taught them how to face the challenges of life with her positive attitude.

A visitation with family will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hillview Funeral Chapel, Newman. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Miracles Catholic Church, 370 Linden Ave., Gustine on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

In addition to her children, Bill and Shari, and granddaughters, Natalie Mattos-Perry (Danny) of Modesto, and Antoinette (Toni) Butero (Vince) of Martin Tn., she has six great grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her long-time caregiver Jay Lopez who watched over her for four years; and her neighbors Robby and Nancy Caton and special friends Pat Oliveiros and Kathy Pometta who watched over her many times in recent years.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to TOSCA (Orestimba Scholarship Community Association), P.O. Box 18, Newman, CA 95360.

Irma was an exceptional woman. She was kind, generous and loved by many. She will be welcome in Heaven.

www.cvobituaries.com





