Irvin Anthony Baker
Mar 8, 1939 - Nov 12, 2019
Irvin Baker's story begins in a farm house in Ocheydan, Iowa, on March 8, 1939, where he was born on a cold wintery day to Andrew and Rena Baker. He was the eldest son from a family of six children and grew up on a dairy in Holland, Minnesota. Not liking the frigid winters of Minnesota he moved to Ripon, California in his twenties where he met his future wife, Judy, just around the block. They were married in Visalia, California and celebrated 52 years of marriage last February. They were blessed with 3 sons: Scott (Shelley) Baker (Ripon), Brian Baker (Ripon), Allen Baker (Spokane, Washington) and 5 grandchildren: Matthew, Samantha, Brooke, Isabelle, and Gabe. He is also survived by his older sister Reugena Vander Syde (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and younger siblings Lloyd Baker (Ashton, Iowa), Ardys Manzey (Sherburn, Minnesota), Leon Baker (Oshkosh, Wisconsin), and Norman Baker (Bay City, Wisconsin).
Prior to his retirement Irv owned and operated Baker Fabricators for approximately 40 years and later worked for HW Construction. However, his heart was in his collection of antique tractors which his wife affectionately called "rusty shrubbery." He loved the Lord and attended the First Christian Reformed Church in Ripon, California. The final chapter of his life was fast approaching after a brief illness and hospitalization and the closing pages were written on November 12, 2019, in his home where he passed away. "Safe in the arms of Jesus, sweetly my soul shall rest." Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 at the First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesh Drive, Ripon, CA. A light luncheon will follow in the church social hall.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 20, 2019