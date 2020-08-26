1/1
Isaac Aguilera
2000 - 2020
Isaac Ishmael Aguilera
January 15, 2000 - August 12, 2020
Isaac passed from this life and into the arms of angels on August 12, 2020. He was born on January 15, 2000, in Modesto, California, and spent his childhood in the Modesto, Riverbank, and Turlock areas. He excelled in Taekwondo, where he rose quickly through the ranks and ultimately achieved his brown belt. Isaac also played on the Riverbank High School Varsity football team for three years and was active in other sports as well. In his junior year, Isaac began working full-time at Panda Express and continued for two years, where he made valuable and lasting friendships. Always ambitious, at the time of his passing, he was working for Panda Express and the graveyard shift at Foster Farms. Isaac was a talented song-writer and vocalist and loved making music with his friends. He recorded several R&B songs.
He is survived by his parents, Aaron Aguilera and Raquel Aguilera; his sisters, Miranda Aguilera and Audrina Aguilera; his grandmother and grandfather, Darlene and Rick Wetherington; grandfather Eric Haack and grandfather Michael Aguilera who preceded Isaac in death three years ago; his aunt Rebecca Ingham and cousins Raleigh Ingham, Ronan Ingham, Marlo Vieira, Zander Vieira; he also is survived by numerous blended family members, aunts and uncles and many cousins and other extended family.
A private graveside service will be at Acacia Memorial Park 801 Scenic Drive, Modesto, on August 29, 2020, at 10:00

www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Acacia Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 25, 2020
You will be missed terribly but you remain in our hearts forever.
Darlene Wetherington
Grand Parent
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
