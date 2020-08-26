Isaac Ishmael AguileraJanuary 15, 2000 - August 12, 2020Isaac passed from this life and into the arms of angels on August 12, 2020. He was born on January 15, 2000, in Modesto, California, and spent his childhood in the Modesto, Riverbank, and Turlock areas. He excelled in Taekwondo, where he rose quickly through the ranks and ultimately achieved his brown belt. Isaac also played on the Riverbank High School Varsity football team for three years and was active in other sports as well. In his junior year, Isaac began working full-time at Panda Express and continued for two years, where he made valuable and lasting friendships. Always ambitious, at the time of his passing, he was working for Panda Express and the graveyard shift at Foster Farms. Isaac was a talented song-writer and vocalist and loved making music with his friends. He recorded several R&B songs.He is survived by his parents, Aaron Aguilera and Raquel Aguilera; his sisters, Miranda Aguilera and Audrina Aguilera; his grandmother and grandfather, Darlene and Rick Wetherington; grandfather Eric Haack and grandfather Michael Aguilera who preceded Isaac in death three years ago; his aunt Rebecca Ingham and cousins Raleigh Ingham, Ronan Ingham, Marlo Vieira, Zander Vieira; he also is survived by numerous blended family members, aunts and uncles and many cousins and other extended family.A private graveside service will be at Acacia Memorial Park 801 Scenic Drive, Modesto, on August 29, 2020, at 10:00