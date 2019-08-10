Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Modesto Church of the Brethren 2301 Woodland Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Isaac James Croyle

Feb. 2004 ~ July 2019

Isaac passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He will be dearly missed by all who know him, are touched by his loving and joyous spirit, and inspired by his infectious lust for life.

Isaac lived a big life and loved traveling anywhere in the car. He was passionate about music, singing his favorite songs, Day-O and I'll Be On My Way, and playing drums. He enjoyed participating in sports and activities through Society for disAbilities and at Beyer High School in the Challenge Athletics program. Isaac could dribble a basketball for hours. He loved Disneyland, dogs and anything with water. Isaac delighted in celebrating all of the people in his life and was always the first to begin singing Happy Birthday (for any occasionJ).

Isaac's magnetic personality was irresistible and he had an impact on everyone who knows him. He always loved laughing and making others laugh. Isaac was tenacious and independent. Isaac has a way of helping people realize that we all are more alike than different. His relationships with others created a larger family for him and his mom.

Isaac is survived by his mom, Alana Croyle; grandparents, Billie and Gordon Switzer, Cherry and Glen Lyon, and Fred Croyle II; aunts and uncles, Renee Switzer, Sandra Croyle, Peter (Jennifer) Croyle and Michael Croyle. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Croyle III.

A celebration of Isaac's life will be at the Modesto Church of the Brethren at 2301 Woodland Avenue, on Saturday, August 17th at 3:00 pm. Isaac loved wearing tie-dye and you are invited to wear tie-dye in celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Society for Disabilities or Camp Peaceful Pines in Isaac's name. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Isaac James CroyleFeb. 2004 ~ July 2019Isaac passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He will be dearly missed by all who know him, are touched by his loving and joyous spirit, and inspired by his infectious lust for life.Isaac lived a big life and loved traveling anywhere in the car. He was passionate about music, singing his favorite songs, Day-O and I'll Be On My Way, and playing drums. He enjoyed participating in sports and activities through Society for disAbilities and at Beyer High School in the Challenge Athletics program. Isaac could dribble a basketball for hours. He loved Disneyland, dogs and anything with water. Isaac delighted in celebrating all of the people in his life and was always the first to begin singing Happy Birthday (for any occasionJ).Isaac's magnetic personality was irresistible and he had an impact on everyone who knows him. He always loved laughing and making others laugh. Isaac was tenacious and independent. Isaac has a way of helping people realize that we all are more alike than different. His relationships with others created a larger family for him and his mom.Isaac is survived by his mom, Alana Croyle; grandparents, Billie and Gordon Switzer, Cherry and Glen Lyon, and Fred Croyle II; aunts and uncles, Renee Switzer, Sandra Croyle, Peter (Jennifer) Croyle and Michael Croyle. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Croyle III.A celebration of Isaac's life will be at the Modesto Church of the Brethren at 2301 Woodland Avenue, on Saturday, August 17th at 3:00 pm. Isaac loved wearing tie-dye and you are invited to wear tie-dye in celebration of his life.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Society for Disabilities or Camp Peaceful Pines in Isaac's name. Please share your memories at Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close