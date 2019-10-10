Isabel C. Garcia
June 10, 1979-October 4, 2019
Our cherished Isabel 40 of Modesto passed away unexpectedly. She was born to Fred and Virginia Garcia on June 10th 1979. She lived all her life in Modesto. Isabel was a caring, passionate fun loving person. Isabel left her mark on everyone she crossed paths with. Isabel was so strong and courageous in her fight against breast cancer. Isabel is survived by her parents Fred and Virginia, sisters Angelica Raya(Pedro), Rachel Popovic(Val). Many loving aunts and uncles and cousins. Also survived by her kitty Lucky Boy.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 10, 2019