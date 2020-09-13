1/1
Isabel Villanueva Gonzales
1948 - 2020
Isabel Villanueva Gonzales
Sep 22, 1948 - Aug 15, 2020
It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you that our beautiful sister, Isabel, passed away on August 15th, 2020.
Isabel was born in Saginaw, Michigan. As a child, she moved with her parents to Fresno, California to be closer to her aunts, uncles, and grandparents whom she adored. Being the oldest of her brothers and sisters, she helped her mother and father care for her ten younger siblings.
Isabel also worked as a nurse for over 40 years which was her passion in life. She loved taking care of others.
She also loved being with her family. She devoted her life to her family and appreciated each one of them. She enjoyed attending all the family functions and activities. She will be forever missed by her family and loved ones that she leaves behind.
Isabel is survived by her long-term friend, Jeff Maltby, who she enjoyed spending time with; sisters, Emma (Gilbert) Bargas, Adela Chavez, Sally (Luis) Cordero and Estella (Chris) Perez; brothers, Rafael (Eva Alaniz) Gonzales, Luis Gonzales, Henry (Cindy) Gonzales, Carlos (Rosie) Gonzales and Alfredo (Debbie) Gonzales and over 30 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Rita Gonzales and her brother, Raul (Sylvia) Gonzalez.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 19th at 9:30 am at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Her brothers and sisters will forever be grateful to their sister, Isabel. She will be missed greatly. Rest in Peace, Isabel.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Patterson District Cemetery
