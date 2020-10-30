1/1
Isaiah Garcia
1993 - 2020
Isaiah Jess Garcia
01/14/1993 - 10/22/2020
Our beloved Isaiah Jess Garcia 27, of Riverbank, Ca entered into Eternal Life with his Savior Jesus Christ the night of October 22nd 2020 when he lost his battle with cancer.
Isaiah had a passion for music, drawing and skateboarding. He will be remembered for his big heart, infectious smile and crazy sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his Father Gilbert Garcia Jr, Grandfathers Gilbert Sr. And Gil. He is survived by his Mother Rachel Rodriguez and her spouse Rebecca, Great Grandmother Elta, Grandmothers Velma and Susie, his Nina Sheri, Aunties Missy and Stephanie, Aunt Renee, Half Sisters Haeley and Morgan, as well as his niece and nephew, several cousins and many family and friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 30, 2020.
