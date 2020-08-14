Ivalyn Naomi GishSep 2, 1933 - Aug 10, 2020IVALYN NAOMI (BLOCHER) GISH, oldest child of Chester and Miriam Mohler Blocher, was born September 2, 1933 in Bottineau, North Dakota and went to be with the Lord in the evening of August 10, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital, Modesto, California. When she was about five years old, the family moved to northern Indiana. When she was fourteen, the family relocated to Modesto, California. On April 18, 1948 she made a public profession of faith and was baptized into Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of the Old German Baptist Brethren, New Conference. On July 5, 1952 she married Ron Gish and they enjoyed over 65 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.She is survived by her children, Darrell and June Gish, Harlan, Jaima, and Janine and Vince Tye; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sisters Marcele and husband Wayne Jarboe; Dorla and husband James Shuman; sisters-in law Phyllis Rumble and Shirley Bauman and many nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; and her parents, Chester and Miriam Blocher, father-in-law and mother-in-law Herman and Vera Gish and brothers-in-law Ward Rumble and Oliver Bauman.Graveside viewing and service will be held at Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 Dakota AvenueSalida, CA on Saturday August 15, 2020, 9:00 AM (viewing) and 9:30 AM (service).