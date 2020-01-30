Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan Wyeth. View Sign Service Information Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lakewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Ivan LaVerne Wyeth

September 15, 1942-January 27, 2020

Ivan LaVerne Wyeth passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 27, 2020, at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California. He was born in Modesto on September 15, 1942, to Frank and Lucille Wyeth. Ivan was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He married the love of his life, Lena Lorine Burrow on August 23, 1964. They were married 55 years. Ivan attended Jackson School, Salida School, and graduated from Modesto High School. During high school he earned his FFA State Farmer Degree and went to the FFA National Convention in Omaha.

Ivan was very active in his community: served 12 years on Salida School board, Salida Fire Department and Salida Fire Men's Association for 40 plus years, Stanislaus County Holstein Association, Modesto Milling, as well as a 4-H leader for many years.

Ivan loved being a dairy farmer and he "never met a stranger". He was an avid fisherman and hunter, when he had time. He also enjoyed, RVing and cruising to Alaska. Ivan enjoyed watching baseball especially the San Francisco Giants.

Ivan had many skills that he had developed through the years. He bought his first hay bailer at 16 years old. Ivan remodeled his home and built the 1st herringbone milking parlor in Stanislaus County with the help of his family. He also was a truck driver for Gisler Trucking and worked as a welder at the black

Ivan is preceded in death by both of his parents, Frank and Lucille Wyeth. Ivan is survived by his wife Lena Wyeth of Modesto, son Ivan Wyeth II (Cindy), daughter Diana McManis (Jim); grandchildren Ivan "Ike" Wyeth III, Chelsey Boone (Roman), Hayley Weststeyn (Bastiaan), Garret McManis all of Modesto area, and Allison Wyeth of Florida. Great grandsons, Carson and Ryker Boone. Brother Jim Wyeth, Sisters Linda Kendall and Kathy Logan

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 31, from 4pm to 8pm at Lakewood Memorial Park. There will be a private family burial prior to the Celebration of Life held Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 at Lakewood Memorial Park, and reception to follow at Wood Colony Hall, 3549 Dakota Ave, Modesto.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be made to First Congressional Church of Salida, 4825 Broadway Salida, CA 95368, or Community Hospice Foundation, 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356-9259.

www.cvobituaries.com



